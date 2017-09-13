Latest Northern Rivers Business News
-
Poor NBN Connections are Costing Small Business ThousandsDelays and disruptions in the rollout of the NBN are costing NSW businesses, on average, more than $9000, according to a survey by the State’s... Read More
-
Lismore Council to Consider $90m Shopping Square ExpansionThe Lismore City Council has been asked to consider a $90 million expansion of the Lismore Shopping Square, but already there are fears it could... Read More
-
Backlash Over Shark Nets DecisionThe state government is facing a backlash over its decision to reinstall shark nets on the North Coast. NSW DPI announced on Friday that the trial... Read More
-
Mullum Locals Get Their Say on NBN’s ‘Broken Promises’Broken promises regarding the roll out and delivery of the NBN were the key focus of the meeting between MP Justine Elliot, Shadow Minister for... Read More
-
Flood Victims Still Struggling to Find Affordable HousingAlmost 6 months after the devastating floods forced tens of thousands from their homes, the region’s housing crisis shows no sign of abating. “Unless someone is... Read More
-
Native Bush Food Demand Outstripping SupplyThe demand for Australian native foods across the country is by far exceeding supply, according to the industry’s peak body. Australian Native Food and Botanicals (ANFAB)... Read More