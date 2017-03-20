Teen’s Petition Prompts Hospital Pay Parking Review

Posted: March 20 , 2017

Parking at hospitals across the state, including at the controversial new Lismore Base Hospital parking station, could get dramatically cheaper after a petition by a Sydney teenager attracted 70,000 signatures.

Thirteen-year-old Gidon Goodman, whose family has spent more than $10,000 in hospital parking fees visiting him, successfully petitioned the government to make changes.

The teen, who was a long-term patient at the Sydney Children’s Hospital, urged the NSW Department of Health to review the ‘unregulated’ and ‘extortionate’ price of parking at public hospitals, deemed more expensive than parking at the domestic airport or Bondi Beach.

The teenager will join NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian and health minister Brad Hazzard in Sydney on Monday when they announce ‘fair and consistent hospital fees and concessions statewide’, which will save some families up to $200 a week.

Shadow health minister Walt Secord, who has been vocal in opposing the price hikes at hospital car parks, said the issue constituted the third largest source of complains received by his office after ED and elective surgery waiting times.

Mr Secord said he ‘cautiously welcomed’ initial details of Mr Hazzard’s comments but would like to ‘see the fine print of the announcement.’

‘The government should consider special provisions for relatives visiting dying loved ones,’ he said.

Mr Secord added he hoped ‘the new hospital car parking policy would be fair and would meet community expectations.’

Source: Echonet