State Govt Promises $300,000 for Tourism After Floods

Posted: July 25 , 2017

The NSW Government today announced a dedicated Flood Recovery Support Program worth $300,000 to help drive visitors back to the NSW North Coast this Spring.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall were in Lismore to make the announcement and said the NSW Government is doing everything it can to assist the North Coast tourism industry following the devastating floods in March.

“I’m very pleased to announce the NSW Government will be delivering a Flood Recovery Support Program,” Ms Berejilklian said.

“The funds will go towards a marketing campaign which will send a clear message that the North Coast is open for business.”

Mr Marshall said the NSW Government’s campaign was designed to have a significant impact on local tourism.

“The funding program will include new marketing initiatives, an extensive digital and social media program, media familiarisations as well as industry partnerships with HotelsCombined, Webjet, Stayz and National Geographic,” Mr Marshall said.

Member for Lismore Thomas George, who joined the Premier and Minister Marshall, said the Flood Recovery Support Program follows the announcement of the exclusive Barbarians Rugby match.

“With the Barbarians taking on a Classic Wallabies and National Rugby Championship select side this October, this event will provide a strong boost to the local economy and further showcase regional NSW’s number one destination,” he said.

Member for Tweed Geoff Provest, said the campaign will help grab the attention of those wanting to book a short break or longer holiday.

“Our region is back on its feet. We want to make sure that every bed in every hotel is on the bookings radar over the coming Spring period.”

The support and promotional package will run until September 2017.