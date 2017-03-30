Splendour in the Grass Line-up Announced

Posted: March 30 , 2017

They don’t call it Australia’s biggest winter music festival for nothing.

The official Splendour in the Grass 2017 line-up has landed and it is another jaw-dropping selection of well over 100 artists.

On Wednesday, triple j Breakfast was the first to bring you the full list of names making the annual trek to Byron event, running from July 21-23.

Headlining is The xx, making good on their promise to tour Australia behind I See You, alongside rock royalty Queens of the Stone Age, and the reunited LCD Soundsystem.

They will appear alongside noteworthy internationals HAIM, Stormzy, Royal Blood, Catfish And The Bottlemen, RL Grime, Two Door Cinema Club, Banks, Asgeir plus two Splendour exclusives: ScHoolboy Q and Future Islands.

Vance Joy, Peking Duk, Tash Sultana lead the Aussie contingent, also featuring Dune Rats, Meg Mac, Thundamentals, DD Dumbo, Amy Shark, Vera Blue, The Smith Street Band, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Allday, San Cisco, Big Scary, AB Original, Julia Jacklin, Gretta Ray and a whole host of others.

The action plays out at the 660-acre North Byron Parklands site across The Amphitheatre, GW McLennan Tent, Mix Up, and Tiny Dancer stages.