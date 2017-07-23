Powderfinger Reunite at Splendour in the Grass

Posted: July 23 , 2017

Iconic Brisbane band Powderfinger has treated festival-goers at Splendour in the Grass in Byron Bay to a surprise set.

Frontman Bernard Fanning was playing the amphitheatre with his band and towards the end of his set he called on stage Powderfinger bandmates Darren Middleton, Ian Haug and John Collins — in their first performance together in seven years.

“It’s been 10 years since Powderfinger played at Splendour, so let’s have a little anniversary party,” Fanning told the crowd.

The brief one-off set delighted a crowd of around 10,000, with the band playing classics (Baby I Got You) On My Mind and These Days.

It has been rightly claimed as one of the weekends highlights.