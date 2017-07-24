Nimbin’s Rainbow Power Company Celebrates 30 Years

Posted: July 24 , 2017

Nimbin’s Rainbow Power Company – which started with three mates selling solar-powered torches at local markets from the back of a van – celebrated 30 years in business at the weekend.

Since those humble beginnings, the company has designed and installed thousands of stand-alone and grid connected solar systems throughout the region, and further afield.

It all began with Peter Pedals, Dave Christmas and Jack van Hest selling solar torches out of the back of a van at The Channon and Nimbin markets.

In May 1987 a group of Nimbin locals interested in the off-grid lifestyle, got together and formed the company that began its life in the shop on Cullen St which now houses the Nimbin Apothecary.

Board Chair Guy Stewart said it didn’t take long to outgrow those premises and the company moved to a tailor-made mud brick factory at 1 Alternative Way, Nimbin.

‘In the last 30 years, RPC has advised on, designed and installed thousands of stand-alone and grid-connected solar systems; designed and manufactured dozens of ground breaking products and employed hundreds of local Nimbin people, in addition to supplying and installing systems in the Pacific region and teaching the benefits and management of renewable energy systems to all,’ Mr Stewart said.

‘RPC is still going strong, they are a major employer in Nimbin and a strong supporter of local businesses, sporting teams, music festivals, charities and community groups.’

Around 300 people turned up on Saturday to celebrate the achievements of the company, with Mr Stewart saying the company planned to continue to be a part of the ‘wonderful Nimbin community’ for the next 30 years and beyond.