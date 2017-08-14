Major Milestone for Bonalbo MPS

Posted: August 14 , 2017

Member for Lismore, Thomas George today laid a ceremonial brick in the new Bonalbo Multi-Purpose Service (MPS) as part of a topping out ceremony to mark the completion of the new facility’s roof.

Work is progressing to schedule on Stage 1, comprising 15 residential aged care beds, a 24-hour emergency department, inpatient beds and consultations rooms, due for completion by the end of the year.

Stage 2, comprising ‘back of house’ staff facilities, kitchen, and staff accommodation is due for completion in mid-2018.

“Today is a marvellous day for the Bonalbo and surrounding communities as the completion of the roof, structural framing, and internal framework marks a significant milestone for the project,” Mr George said.

“The new MPS in Bonalbo will replace the existing hospital and outdated community health building with a modern, integrated health facility that will service the needs of region long into the future.”

Mr George said the project had also brought employment opportunities to the region, particularly for the Aboriginal community.

“To date, there has been the equivalent of 28 full-time positions created, totalling more than 20,000 hours,’ Mr George said.

“This includes two full-time Aboriginal staff members – one working as the administrative site assistant, and the other employed as a site supervisor. I am also told that there have been several Aboriginal sub-contractors during the past six months, which is a good outcome for local Aboriginal communities.”

Bonalbo MPS is part of a greater $300 million program of works to upgrade existing or build new MPS facilities in a number of rural and remote communities across NSW.

The MPS model tailors healthcare needs for the local community by integrating health, aged care services, and emergency services, to provide flexible health service delivery – from primary health care to acute and residential aged care.

Construction of the Bonalbo MPS project is expected to be completed in mid-2018.