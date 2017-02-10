Government Helps Regional Gallery Reach New Audiences

Posted: February 10 , 2017

Lismore City Council has received $8,000 from the NSW Government to help build local gallery audiences.

Nationals Member for Lismore Thomas George MP said the Council would use these funds for Art Keepers and the Case of the Mysterious Runaway Painting, roving mini-performances throughout the city to raise awareness of the Gallery’s new facility in August-September.

“This is perfectly targeted support to help our local gallery communicate its treasures and stories and find new ways to reach out and involve us all as a community,” said Mr George.

“We are encouraging galleries to create innovative public programs that engage artists and audiences, and which trial new models to build the access and participation of the community.”

Lismore Regional Gallery Director Brett Adlington said he was thrilled the NSW Government could support the opening of the new multimillion dollar gallery in Lismore.

“This is a significant and long-awaited redevelopment in our city, and these funds will help with a quirky and innovative arts programs to get the word out,” Mr Adlington said.

“It will be fun and interactive, with visitors and shoppers in Lismore’s CBD encouraged to visit our expansive new gallery.”

The Audience Development Fund is an Arts NSW funding program administered by Museums & Galleries of NSW on behalf of the NSW Government.