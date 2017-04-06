Flood Fundraising for Lismore and Tweed

Posted: April 6 , 2017

The Lismore flood appeal and the Tweed mayor appeal fund are raising money to help both residents and businesses get back on their feet.

The Tweed Mayor Flood Appeal fund has recently been launched and has raised more than $2000.

‘The Tweed is a wonderful and diverse community but it’s not an affluent one, and given the scale of the devastation we desperately need help to get back on our feet,’ said Tweed Mayor Katie Milne.

‘It’s just unbelievable to see the effects of the floods on virtually our whole community and people are still out there in isolated areas with roads and bridges washed away.

‘Raging waters reached way over head height in many areas. There are huge piles of damaged goods lining the streets and exhausted people cleaning out homes and businesses thick with mud.’

Donations are tax deductible. Donations can be made to the appeal at bank branches or electronically via:

Account name: Tweed Shire Council – Mayor Appeal Fund

BSB: 062-580 Account number: 10370281

The Lismore GoFundMe page went live on Tuesday afternoon and raised $20,000 in the first 24 hours.

Lismore Toyota donated another $20,000 today and many other local events are taking place to help raise the much needed support.

‘The response to the appeal had been incredible,’ said Chair of the Appeal Committee, Lismore City Councillor Eddie Lloyd.

‘The people of Lismore are not alone – we have the love and support of a whole country with us, and we will rebuild our community.’

The Lismore flood appeal is being coordinated by Council on behalf of the community and they are putting together a steering group with local community leaders to manage the appeal and to make decide how to best distribute the funds raised.

‘We’re looking at holding at least one major fundraising event in the near future, and a number of local organisations and businesses are looking to hold small fundraising events as well,’ said Mayor Isaac Smith.

Donations are tax deductible.

Account name: Lismore City Council Flood Appeal Account

BSB: 062565 Account: 10864633

Source: Echonet