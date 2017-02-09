Firefighters Warn of Worst Conditions in Four Years

Posted: February 9 , 2017

Firefighters are warning of dangerous conditions across many parts of New South Wales, with extreme heat forecast over the next few days.

Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecaster Olenka Duma said there would be widespread heatwave conditions with temperatures reaching the mid 40s over many inland areas and high 30s along the coast on the weekend.

“It is going to be very hot, particularly over the next couple of days,” she said.

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) said the state would experience the worst bushfire conditions in four years with severe and extreme fire dangers in widespread areas.

“We haven’t seen catastrophic fire danger ratings in New South Wales since January of 2013 where we saw unprecedented conditions in areas like the Southern Ranges, South Coast and Riverina and Illawarra,” he said.

Ms Duma said the heatwave was building up in NSW after parts of Australia’s south and east sweltered through 40-degree-plus temperatures yesterday,

“We had a stationary mid-level ridge over central Australia which is causing this build up of heat over the last month, this weekend we have an approaching front which will drag that hot air down from central Australia across New South Wales over the next few days.”

Source: ABC News