Call for Lismore Charities to Apply For Funding

Posted: March 21 , 2017

Not-for-profit and charity organisations from throughout the Northern Rivers region are encouraged to attend a free workshop on how to apply for grant funding from Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation for local community projects and initiatives.

Charitable Foundation Executive Officer Graham Batten is encouraging staff or volunteers from local community-based not-for profit and DGR organisations to attend the free workshop on Tuesday, 28 March from 10am-12pm at Lismore Workers Club

“The workshop will explain how to apply for grant funding, how applications are assessed and the types of community projects that have been funded to date,” Mr Batten said.

“Not-for-profit and charity organisations will also have the opportunity to meet members of the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation team and network with other local not-for-profit and charity organisations.”

The Charitable Foundation provides funding for important community projects which improve the health and social wellbeing of disadvantaged, marginalised and isolated people and projects which improve the life outcomes of at risk or disadvantaged young people throughout the Hunter, Mid North Coast, Central West, Central Coast, Northern Rivers and New England regions.

Established in 2003 as a gift to the community as part of Newcastle Permanent Building Society’s 100th anniversary, the Charitable Foundation distributes more than $1.5 million each year to local not-for-profit organisations and has committed more than $16 million for almost 400 important community projects and initiatives.

To be eligible for funding, groups must be endorsed by the Australian Taxation Office as a Type 1 Deductible Gift Recipient (DGR) or Tax Concession Charity (TCC), be registered with the Australian Charities and Not-For-Profit Commission, be a not-for-profit organisation which is charitable at law and a legal entity such as an incorporated association or corporation. Groups are encouraged to review the eligibility criteria available at www.charitablefoundation.com.au