Byron Writers Festival Starts Next Week

Preparations are in full swing for the opening of 21st Byron Writers Festival next week (Friday 4 August – Sunday 6 August). More than 130 writers and commentators will converge on Byron Bay from across Australia and around the world for three days of inspiring storytelling, debate and conversation.

This year’s line-up includes Jimmy Barnes, Roger Cohen, Tim Flannery, Mei Fong, Clementine Ford, Kate Grenville, Tony Jones, Hannah Kent, Richard Roxburgh, John Safran and Dava Sobel to name just a few.

Situated on the beautiful beachside grounds of Elements Resort in Byron Bay, the Festival is set up like a music festival with 4 large marquees and 2 indoor spaces, allowing patrons to attend all the sessions with the one pass.

On Festival Sunday the Greenstone Partners marquee is dedicated to the children’s program, Kids Big Day Out, featuring Hilary Badger, Tristan Bancks, Morris Gleitzman, Peter Helliar, Lucas Proudfoot, Sally Rippin, and Richard Roxburgh. As well as the main Festival there are 20 separately ticketed Feature Events and 13 Workshops in venues throughout the Northern Rivers region.

“We’re very excited to be welcoming such an incredible group of writers and thinkers to Byron Writers Festival this year,” said Festival Director Edwina Johnson “We look forward to the many inspiring and entertaining conversations that flow from the interactions between Guests and with patrons.”

Tickets to the satellite Feature Events always sell quickly so it is advised to book in advance. Feature Events proving extremely popular this year include Richard Roxburgh in conversation with Richard Fidler at Byron Theatre, Best of Insiders with Barrie Cassidy, Malcolm Farr and Laura Tingle (Byron Theatre) and Night of The Nerds with Adam Spencer, Dava Sobel and Tim Flannery (Elements of Byron) that have either sold out or are close to capacity. However, there’s no need to suffer from FOMO as there is a huge range of Feature Events to choose from and many of the speakers also feature at the main Festival.

