-
Government Helps Regional Gallery Reach New AudiencesLismore City Council has received $8,000 from the NSW Government to help build local gallery audiences. Nationals Member for Lismore Thomas George MP said the Council... Read More
-
Firefighters Warn of Worst Conditions in Four YearsFirefighters are warning of dangerous conditions across many parts of New South Wales, with extreme heat forecast over the next few days. Bureau of Meteorology (BOM)... Read More
-
Shark Net Trial Criticised as Bycatch IncreasesA marked increase in bycatch during the second month of shark meshing trials has led to renewed calls for trials to be scrapped. The latest figures... Read More
- Byron Bay-based distillery at Brookfarm is tapping into the global gin craze with a native rainforest blend. The gin is infused with species native to the... Read More
-
Retirees May Face HomelessnessA group of retirees whose fight for their homes made it all the way to the Supreme Court say they have reached “nightmare stage” as... Read More
-
Norco Announces $2m Profit, Record Milk Price, and Ice Cream China Export TrialThree years after exporting its first trial batch of fresh milk to China, Norco dairy co-operative is now testing the waters there with its ice... Read More
-
Shark Net Rollout Announced Along Five BeachesLegislation will be introduced to the State Parliament today to fast-track a six-month meshing trial, and the Opposition has said it will provide in principle... Read More
-
Ballina Community Divided Over Shark NetsHundreds of people have braved sweltering temperatures in Ballina, on the New South Wales north coast, to voice their support for a planned six-month shark... Read More
-
Dolphin Dreaming Program is International Tourism DrawcardMore than one million visitors make the trek to Australia’s most easterly point every year, but it is an Aboriginal culture-based experience in a nearby... Read More
-
New Push to Breathe Life into Lismore CBDLismore businesses are being asked to take part in a consultation aimed at shaping the future of Lismore’s central business district. Throughout November, ‘place-making experts’ Village... Read More